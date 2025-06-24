PFG Investments LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,087,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Cummins by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cummins by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 157,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.7%

Cummins stock opened at $316.54 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.86.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

