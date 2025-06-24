PFG Investments LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $4,015,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,978 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 143,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,500. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,995 shares of company stock valued at $816,082. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $300.95 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $223.03 and a one year high of $326.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.