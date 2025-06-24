PFG Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,520,000. Thoma Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,743,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 93.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 114,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55,170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 51,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.85. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $84.95.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.