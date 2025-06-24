PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $218.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

