PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in OR Royalties were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,364,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,099,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,173 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,209,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,613,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,969 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,683,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OR stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. OR Royalties Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

OR Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from OR Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on OR Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded OR Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OR Royalties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

