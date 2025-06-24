PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

