PFG Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,009,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 88,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 84,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ IFV opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $115.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.