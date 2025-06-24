PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 7,950 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $752,547.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,448.28. This represents a 94.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average is $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.64%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

