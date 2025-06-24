PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,677 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTWO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO stock opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average is $85.24. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.2498 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

