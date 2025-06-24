PFG Investments LLC Sells 17,827 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,827 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in NIKE by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE
In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NIKE Stock Up 1.7%
Shares of NKE stock opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $98.04. The stock has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
