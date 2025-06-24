PFG Investments LLC Sells 179 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.08. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $71.03. The company has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a $0.7108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTE. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

