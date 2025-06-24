PFG Investments LLC Sells 349 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Advocate Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $288.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $251.42 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.56. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

