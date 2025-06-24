PFG Investments LLC Sells 48 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $323.85 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $328.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.22 and its 200-day moving average is $280.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 65.99%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,260.96. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $179,796.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,726.41. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,987 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.79.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

