PFG Investments LLC Sells 689 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,059,505,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,758,000 after buying an additional 1,718,398 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16,346.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 876,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,608,000 after buying an additional 871,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,777,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock opened at $159.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 133.76%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

