PFG Investments LLC Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $177.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.72. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $146.45 and a twelve month high of $180.04.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.