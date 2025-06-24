PFG Investments LLC Trims Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,763,000 after purchasing an additional 40,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,786,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

SDOG opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.83. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

