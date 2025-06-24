PFG Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,489 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Colonial River Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of General Motors by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

General Motors stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

