Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 101,950 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 177,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 40,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Plug Power by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,685,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 70,187 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Plug Power by 387.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 969,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 770,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.17. Plug Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 82.21% and a negative net margin of 312.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLUG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plug Power news, insider Paul B. Middleton bought 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $669,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,558,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,805.92. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.