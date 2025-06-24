Praxis Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Hologic by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Trading Down 0.1%

HOLX opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average is $64.21. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Argus downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

