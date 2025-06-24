Praxis Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $843,474,000 after purchasing an additional 82,143 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 2,989,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $200,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,308,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,209,000 after acquiring an additional 953,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,361,000 after acquiring an additional 78,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,743,000 after acquiring an additional 357,681 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $78.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.69.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

