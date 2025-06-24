Praxis Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $450,141,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $310,166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $195,766,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $148,763,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $113,536,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

United Community Banks Price Performance

United Community Banks stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

