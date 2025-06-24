Praxis Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,680 ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,680 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,555,115 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $307,876,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,824,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ADT by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,453,811 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $148,246,000 after buying an additional 5,089,056 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in ADT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,843,323 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $74,927,000 after buying an additional 523,333 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,687,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $8.72.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 45,000,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $372,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,650,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,788,526.82. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ADT. Barclays raised shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, April 21st.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

