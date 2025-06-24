Praxis Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,370 Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 638.6% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS stock opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 177.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $86.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $355.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BROS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.73.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $48,300,235.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This trade represents a 27.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 531,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $38,280,502.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,373,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,970,654.66. This trade represents a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $237,721,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

