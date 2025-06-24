Praxis Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,615,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,486,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,619,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Itron by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 333,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after buying an additional 214,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Itron by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,199,000 after buying an additional 196,396 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $130.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $131.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.86 million. Itron had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $38,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,846.60. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $60,808.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,357.45. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,905 shares of company stock worth $2,439,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

