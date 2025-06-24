Praxis Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $43.02.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.