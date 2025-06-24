Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $153,000 Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,652,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 1,109,021 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 758,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 151,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,738 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AdaptHealth Price Performance
Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64.
About AdaptHealth
AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.
