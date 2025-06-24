Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ciena by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,403,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $2,398,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Ciena by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. Ciena Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $101.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 104.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ciena from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Ciena and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $27,534.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,150.11. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $504,492.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,480 shares in the company, valued at $25,853,731.20. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,797. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

