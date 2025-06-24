Praxis Investment Management Inc. Invests $249,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $183.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.74 and a 1-year high of $263.24.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

