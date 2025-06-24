Praxis Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,749,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Crescent Energy by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,261,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,316,000 after buying an additional 3,305,833 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,593,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Crescent Energy by 6,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after buying an additional 1,675,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 5.2%

Crescent Energy stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. Crescent Energy Company has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.55 million. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRGY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Williams Trading set a $16.00 price objective on Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

