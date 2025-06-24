Praxis Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,070 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 438.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 872.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UAA

Insider Activity at Under Armour

In related news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $100,002.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,627.44. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Under Armour Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.