Praxis Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,159,000 after buying an additional 5,557,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,307,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,596,000 after buying an additional 277,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,399,000 after buying an additional 270,434 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,689,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,843,000 after buying an additional 3,824,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after buying an additional 2,959,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NCLH. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 66.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.