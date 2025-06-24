Praxis Investment Management Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,332,000 after buying an additional 101,151 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,958,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,654,000 after buying an additional 1,868,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,546,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,141,000 after buying an additional 511,905 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,752,000 after buying an additional 532,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,559,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after buying an additional 69,940 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $122.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.33. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $665.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.34 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 6,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $817,288.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,017,491.20. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,821.93. The trade was a 10.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

