Praxis Investment Management Inc. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,767,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51. Fox Corporation has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. This trade represents a 22.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Cfra Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

