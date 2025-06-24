Praxis Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 57.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.93.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

