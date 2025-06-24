Praxis Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXNM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,064,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TXNM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of TXNM stock opened at $56.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.13.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TXNM Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $482.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

