Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 320 Shares of H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in H. B. Fuller were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in H. B. Fuller by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 731.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of H. B. Fuller from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of H. B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin purchased 3,500 shares of H. B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.66 per share, with a total value of $198,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $198,310. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H. B. Fuller stock opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. H. B. Fuller Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $788.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from H. B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. H. B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

