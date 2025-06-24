Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,040 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,716 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 644,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 932,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 280,402 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 880,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 221,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,245,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

NYSE:PBI opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $493.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

