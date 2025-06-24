Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,670 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the airline’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,774 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,525 shares of the airline’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,987 shares of the airline’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.68.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 1.26%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

