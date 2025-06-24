Praxis Investment Management Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Confluent by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after buying an additional 373,682 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Confluent by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Confluent by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Down 0.1%

Confluent stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.45 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 31.42%. Confluent’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kong Phan sold 1,890 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $41,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 244,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,185.58. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 60,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,197,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,130.12. This represents a 74.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 541,869 shares of company stock valued at $12,524,441. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Confluent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CFLT

About Confluent

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.