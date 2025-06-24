Praxis Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.1%

EMN stock opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average is $87.54. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.