Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 22nd

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and GameStop are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves buying, selling or facilitating transactions over the internet. These can include online retailers (like Amazon or Alibaba), marketplace platforms (such as eBay), or service providers that support digital commerce (like Shopify). By investing in ecommerce stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the growth potential of online shopping and related digital services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,513,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,935,709. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.15. The company has a market capitalization of $767.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.85. 9,572,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,787,812. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,929,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,704,289. GameStop has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98 and a beta of -0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

See Also