Promising Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 21st

Circle Internet Group, Coinbase Global, and Visa are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equity shares of companies that operate in the financial sector, including banks, insurance companies, asset managers and other financial intermediaries. By purchasing these shares, investors gain partial ownership in those institutions and can earn returns through dividends and potential share-price appreciation. Because their profitability depends heavily on interest rates, credit conditions and overall economic cycles, financial stocks often move in tandem with broader macroeconomic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of NYSE:CRCL traded up $42.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.97. The company had a trading volume of 91,500,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,638,504. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion and a PE ratio of -19,122.02. Circle Internet Group has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $248.88.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN stock traded up $13.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.38. 31,406,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,353,571. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $349.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 3.61.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

V stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.04. 19,326,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,073,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

