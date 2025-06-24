Promising Fintech Stocks To Watch Today – June 22nd

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, PPDAI Group, Carlyle Group, WEX, Q2, and DeFi Development are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use technology to innovate and deliver financial services—everything from digital payments, online lending and robo‐advisors to blockchain, insurance tech and neobanks. By investing in fintech stocks, shareholders gain exposure to firms driving the shift from traditional banking and finance toward faster, more scalable, and often more accessible digital solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $2,403.81. 368,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,893. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,387.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,089.54. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,563.21 and a one year high of $2,635.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $14.40. 21,215,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,306,993. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.28.

PPDAI Group (FINV)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Shares of NYSE:FINV traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $9.27. 15,385,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,844. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. PPDAI Group has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $46.86. 2,303,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,691. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80. Carlyle Group has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.79. 730,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,955. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.78. WEX has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,097. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $57.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average of $88.43.

DeFi Development (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

Shares of DFDV traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,072. DeFi Development has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $366.48 million, a PE ratio of -98.39 and a beta of -6.96.

