Promising Shipping Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 22nd

United Parcel Service, Shopify, Carrier Global, Blackstone, and BWX Technologies are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate cargo vessels—such as container ships, bulk carriers and tankers—to transport goods by sea. Their performance is closely tied to global trade volumes, freight rates, fuel costs and fleet capacity. Investors often watch shipping stocks as a barometer of international trade and economic activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $99.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,093,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,324. The company has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.53.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $106.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,345,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,629,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average is $67.26.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,295,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.23 and its 200-day moving average is $153.86. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96.

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,523,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,061. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.14. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $145.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.02.

