PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.11. PURE Bioscience shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 390 shares trading hands.

PURE Bioscience Stock Down 2.0%

The stock has a market cap of $11.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

