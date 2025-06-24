QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $368,000 Holdings in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,917 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 813.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Simmons First National Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.93. Simmons First National Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 73.28%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.