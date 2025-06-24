QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $277,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $294.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.22. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

