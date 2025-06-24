QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,993 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

