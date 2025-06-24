QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 560 Shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coca Cola Femsa in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KOF shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Coca Cola Femsa Stock Performance

KOF opened at $95.16 on Tuesday. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61. The stock has a market cap of $159.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca Cola Femsa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.8839 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Coca Cola Femsa’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

Coca Cola Femsa Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

