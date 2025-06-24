Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 787.8% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $413.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Daiwa America raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.65.

NYSE:PWR opened at $366.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.38. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

